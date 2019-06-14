Doctors in UP wear black band in solidarity with protesting colleagues in West Bengal

Lucknow, Jun 14 (PTI) Government doctors in Uttar Pradesh Friday wore black band to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in West Bengal. Dr Amit Singh, the general secretary of Provincial Medical Services Association UP, said, "Government doctors wore black bands while discharging their duties at various hospitals in the state. In the afternoon, a delegation of the doctors submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister through the district magistrate." In the memorandum, "we have demanded security for doctors so that they do not feel scared". He added that more than 18,700 doctors associated with the Provincial Medical Services Association UP took part in the protest. Junior doctors in West Bengal are on a strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. PTI NAV SMNSMN