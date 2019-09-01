scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Doctors jumps to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) A 44-year-old doctor allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the eighth-floor balcony of GTB hospital campus here, police said on Sunday.Pallav (44), a native of Assam was residing in the campus along with his wife and took the extreme step on Saturday night, they said.According to a senior police officer, the doctor was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries and died during treatment.His wife works at GTB hospital while he was practising at a private hospital in Noida, the officer said, adding that the post mortem will be conducted after his family arrives. A probe under section 174 of CrPc has been initiated and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI NIT RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos