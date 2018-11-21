Documentary highlighting conservation of tiger habitats launched in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A documentary film highlighting critical linkage needed among tigers, forests, river systems and humans to advance ecological balance was launched here Wednesday, officials said. The film, 'Tiger Matters' portrays the intricate and interwoven actions required to secure the future of tiger habitats and local communities. "Wildlife Conservation Trust (WCT) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) launched the conservation documentary film 'Tiger Matters' at the India Habitat Centre," WCT said in a statement. The project highlights critical linkage needed among tigers, forests, river systems and humans to advance ecological and economic security, it said. "The film details the intricate and interwoven actions required to secure the future of tiger habitats and local communities. It is also available on YouTube," the WCT said. The project is part of a joint program by WCT and USAID, executed in close cooperation with the forest departments of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. This program aims to strengthen protection efforts within and outside the boundaries of tiger reserves through a holistic 360-degree approach to conservation, it said. "The tiger is a keystone species and its survival is crucial to the ecological as well as the economic security of India. Over 600 rivers originate or are fed by the tiger-bearing forests of our country, which in turn ensures the sustainability of millions of Indians. Tiger conservation is nothing but conservation of healthy ecosystems and free flowing rivers," said Anish Andheria, president, Wildlife Conservation Trust. An estimated 3,500 wild tigers remain worldwide and India is home to approximately 65 per cent of them, the statement said. The all-important Central Indian Landscape, which is the focus of 'Tiger Matters' programme, is home to 31 per cent of India's tigers. Research, under the programme, showed strong evidence from motion sensor cameras that there is a robust tiger population outside the boundaries of protected areas in need of protection, it said. "Tigers are the golden thread of biodiversity in the fabric of all our lives. The journey in conservation is a long one and we are committed to walk every step of this journey with the aim to ensure that generations after us have a healthy environment," said Mary Melnyk, Environmental Security and Resilience Team Leader at USAID. PTI KND RCJ