Does not affect me: Taapsee on being called 'sasti copy' by Kangana's sister

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Taapsee Pannu has been called names by Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter but the actor says she is not too bothered by the comments as they have no bearing on her life and work.Taapsee had attracted the ire of Chandel, who also manages Kangana, when she said the actor should use a double filter.Chandel hit back, calling Taapsee, who like Kanagana also comes from anon-film background, a "sasti copy" (cheap copy) of her sister.When asked about being targeted by another outsider in a group interview here, Taapsee said, "Those who matter to you, matter to you. For me, she (Kangana) is a very good actress, she was and she still is... But other than this, she doesn't affect me in my life. Itdoesn't affect me what she says. There are a lot people saying lot of things on my Twitter timeline."Taapsee, who has given back-to-back successful films in recent years, says it is not that she cannot react, but her language is different."People do not realise that even I can talk but my language is different. I don't know that kind of vocabulary and I will not use it."I am also not from a convent school, it is not that I have a fancy vocabulary. If I show myself in a dignified position there is a way to talk. I will not leave my dignity," she said.The actor said she might not come across as an aggressive person, like probably sheputs things out in an aggressive way. "I might not put that out that way. It doesn't mean I don't have ways and means to work my things around, it is just that my way is different. I will not get to that level. In a way, I wanted it to happen the way it happened. Because I wanted people to see the difference."Asked whether she was okay with working with Kangana, Taapsee said shehad no issues and though she has never spoken to the actor, she considers Kangana her senior."I have never spoken to Kangana. She is my senior and if I ever see her in my vicinity or around me, I can go and say hello to her. I have no qualms about it."Asked about the lack of acceptance from peers in the industry,something that Kangana has often complained about, Taapsee said she does not seek it."It is important for me to have the acceptance from the directors who work with me and who want to work with me. They are giving me work."Actors are not giving me work so what should I do of their validation... I used to feel bad about it earlier now I am used to it. If I get it, I will be shocked. The person you are talking about (Kangana), I have not got validation from her. My attempt was to saygood stuff but..."The actor said she is also proud of her "outsider" tag."I don't understand why outsider is considered an abuse. I feel good about it. Being an outsider is my trump card. My roles are relatable because of that and I choose those kind of roles because I have seen that kind of life closely."If I would have been born with a lavish lifestyle among stars, then I wouldn't have seen this kind of life. People connect to me because they feel I am one of them, it is because I am an outsider. I take it as a compliment," she said.Taapsee will next be seen in "Mission Mangal", which is slated to release on August 15. PTI KKP BK DPB