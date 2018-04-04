Doha Bank sets up first branch in Chennai

Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI) Qatar-based Doha Bank has set up the first branch in the city taking the total number of branches in the country to three, a top official said. Doha Bank currently has a branch in Mumbai, Kochi and Chennai, respectively. Top bank officials including the banks CEO, R Seetharaman participated in the formal inauguration of the bank here today. The Chennai branch will assist the banks growing customer base in India offering a host of services including corporate, retail, treasury, trade, finance and foreign exchange services, Seetharaman said. "The opening of our third branch (today in Chennai) highlights the importance we believe India holds in our expansion strategy," he said. The new branch would help the bank reach out to a wider segment of customers in Chennai while enhancing synergies among Qatar, India and Doha Banks global network, he said. PTI VIJ SS