Doling out freebies will not bring in urban development: Union minister's dig at Delhi govt

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said doling out freebies was not the way as far as urban development was concerned.Gearing up for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week appointed Puri as a co-incharge for the election, along with his cabinet colleague Nityanand Rai."They (AAP government) want to give everything free, but this is not the way as far as urban development is concerned," Puri said, replying to a question at a press conference held for the launch of "Swachh Survekshan 2020".The Delhi government has recently announced free bus and metro rides for women and free electricity consumption up to 200 units. PTI BUN RCRC