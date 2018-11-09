Domestic help at IAF chief's residence commits suicide

(Eds: Updating with more info) New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old domestic help at IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa's residence in Lutyens' Delhi allegedly committed suicide, police said Friday.The deceased was identified as Manoj Kumar, they said. "He hung himself in the servants quarter at the air chief marshal's residence on Akbar Road. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon," police said. The servants quarter was latched from inside and despite repeated knocks, Kumar did not open the door, police said. Subsequently, police were informed and they broke open the door and found Kumar hanging from the ceiling, they added. Kumar was a contractual employee and stayed in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri. He did not stay in the servants quarter.No suicide note was found, they added. Police suspect he was upset about some personal issues and was suffering from depression. PTI SLB AMP SLB ANBANB