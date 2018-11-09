Domestic help at IAF chief's residence commits suicide

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old domestic help at the Chief of Air Staff Birender Singh Dhanoa's residence in Lutyens' Delhi has allegedly committed suicide, police said Friday."The deceased was identified as Manoj Kumar. He hung himself in the servants quarter at the Air Chief Marshal's residence. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon," police said. No suicide note was found, they added. PTI SLB SLB INDIND