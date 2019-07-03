DON Cinema and Amir Siddiqui Reveals Participants Name of Tik Tok House Reality Show

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Before official launch of DON Cinema app, Amir Siddiqui is ready for action with announcement of Tik Tok House participants. Being the creative head of probably the first ever reality show on OTT Platform, Amir Siddiqui from Team Nawab reveals the names of the participants of the eagerly awaited reality show. For those who have tuned in late, the Reality Show Tik Tok House will be streaming live on the DON Cinema App which is scheduled to be launched this week in a posh suburban hotel in Mumbai, amidst much fanfare and in presence of the top notch celebrities of Bollywood. With Ajaz Khan and Danish Alfaaz jointly hosting the show, the names of the participants for the Tik Tok House are - Faisal Sheikh (Mr. Faisu), Hasnain Khan, Faiz Baloch, Adnan Sheikh, Shadaan (Saddu 07), Shifa Memon, Mr. Sohu, Shayaan Siddiqui, Faizal Siddiqui, Soumya Daundkar, Kajal Jadhav, SRK, Ashima Choudhary, Sana Khan, Lucky Dancer, Nisha Guragain and Israil Ali. These millennial celebrities who are a hit with the present generation will be participating in show. They are also referred as influences of the new generation, having a combined tally of more then 100 million followers. Pen N Camera International & Yogi Films Entertainment Satish Kumar are the producers of the show and its creative head is Amir Siddiqui from Team Nawab. DON Cinema, promoted by Mehmood Ali is set to revolutionize the way we watch films on OTT platforms. Scheduled to be launched on 5th of July, DON Cinema will be offering over 2,000 International feature films across 6 languages. It has already stacked up a library of 70 Web Series as well as 5,000 hours of animation films from all around the world. Also, any viewer can watch a single film on DON Cinema for just One Rupee. No commitments of monthly or yearly charges. Pay as you watch! Image: DON Cinema Founder Mr. Mehmood Ali with Amir Siddiqui PWRPWR