Don Cinema to Launch Tokers Cricket League in Maldives

Following the launch of Don Cinema App on 3rd October TCL will be launched with 2 Cricket Legends and 8 Social media influencersMumbai, Maharashtra, India After announcing Tokers House, DON Cinema will be combining the two passions of Indian youth, Cricket and social media. Now imagine the two of them in one package, its a deadly combination of entertainment, excitement and thrill. DON Infotainment, DON Cinema will be launching Tokers Cricket League, TCL in Maldives with 2 legendary cricket stall worth champions, Kapil Dev & Mohd. Azharuddin along with 8 of the top social media stars. These social media influencers will come with a combined following of 100 million followers. In light of the recent neighbourhood policy, Indian Government will be building a Cricket Stadium in Maldives and will also be providing cricket training for citizens there. Taking a clue from the Prime Minister of India Shri Narender Modi and Late Sushma Swaraj, the Founders of DON Cinema, Mehmood Ali and Satish Kumar visited Maldives to officially sign the contract for TCL. Honourable Sports Minister of Maldives Ahmed Mahloof & President of Maldives Cricket Mohomed Aflah will look after the arrangements for Tokers Cricket League. The process of TCL is very simple and transparent; each social media influencer will form one team which will comprise of members they will select from different cities and small towns. So that means this is a golden opportunity for a lot of raw and talented cricket players, it is also a platform, because our 2 cricket legends will be part of the TCL journey from start to finish, guiding and cheering the teams on. You never know what destiny might hold in store for you. It is everyones chance to put their best bat and gloves forward. The format of the game is over arm with a season ball, and it will be a T-10 cricket league, so thats 10 over to knock out the opponent team. The 8 influencers will form the teams and can choose to either cheer from the side-lines and manage the teams or be part of the game on the field; the choice is up to them. Live streaming of the game as well as the selection of the teams will be telecasted on the DON Cinema app, which will be launched on Playstore and App store, 3rd October, 2019, so the audience can enjoy every moment of the game and the journey. The winning team will be rewarded a trophy and cash prize. The other key features of the app that can keep you hooked are that any viewer can watch a single film on DON Cinema for just One Rupee. No commitments of monthly or yearly charges. Pay as you watch! DON Cinema will be offering over 2,000 International feature films across 6 languages. It has already stacked up a library of 70 Web Series as well as 5,000 hours of animation films from all around the world. Image: Honorable Sports Minister of Maldives Ahmed Mahloof and President of Maldives Cricket Mohamed Aflah along with Don Cinema Founders Mehmood Ali & Satish Kumar