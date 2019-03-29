Don Rickles to appear as Mr Potato Head in 'Toy Story 4'

Los Angeles, Mar 29 (PTI) "Toy Story 4" director Josh Cooley has confirmed that legendary insult comedian Don Rickles' will appear in the film as Mr Potato Head.The late comedian, who passed away in 2017 at age 90, was signed on to play the character in 2014."All of his pieces may be replaceable, but his voice is not. Honoured he signed on for TS4, honoured he's in TS4," Cooley tweeted on Thursday. The director said they decided to keep Rickels' voice with permission and by request of his family. The studio was able to incorporate previously recorded and unused voice segments from the gruff-voiced Rickles, who portrayed Mr Potato Head in the first three films in the Disney-Pixar franchise. PTI SHDSHD