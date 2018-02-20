Donald Trump Jr to hold business meetings in Delhi, Mumbai

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) US Presidents son Donald Trump Jr, who is in India on a business trip, will hold a closed-door meeting with top industrialists in the national capital tomorrow.

The luncheon meeting at Birla House will be hosted by Congress leader Milind Deora and business leaders Deepak Parekh and Shobhana Bhartiya, sources said.

Donald Trump Jr will attend another high-profile closed-door business event in Mumbai, which will be hosted by the Bombay Club.

While only 20 top business leaders have been invited, sources have confirmed that Sunil Bharti Mittal will be in attendance.

Rest of the names on the list are protected due to security reasons. Also, no political leaders from Delhi are on the list. PTI SKC GVS