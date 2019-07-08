DoNER Ministry reviews implementation of progs in aspirational districts of NE

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The DoNER Ministry Monday reviewed the status of implementation of programmes in different sectors in aspirational districts of the north east, officials said. The meeting, chaired by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Secretary Inder Jit Singh, decided to identify common issues, challenges and thrust areas of all the aspirational districts with reference to the presentations made by nodal officers and references of NITI Aayog's data. The status of themes on health, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure was reviewed at the meeting, an official of the DoNER Ministry said. Singh said the ministry will take follow-up action based on the inputs received from the nodal officers of aspirational districts. The secretary instructed the officers concerned to monitor the progress of these districts on a regular basis on different parameters so that their performance is improved. Singh directed them to coordinate with the line ministries, state governments and districts administration to intensify their efforts for development of aspirational districts. The Narendra Modi government in its first term had launched the 'Transformation of Aspirational Districts' programme aiming to quickly and effectively carry outdevelopment projects in these backward districts. During the meeting, the nodal officers of the following aspirational districts gave presentations: Barpeta, Baksa, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Hailkandi and Udalguri (Assam); Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh), Chandel (Manipur); Ribhoi (Meghalaya); Mamit (Mizoram); Kiphire (Nagaland); West Sikkim (Sikkim) and Dhalai (Tripura). Their presentations were based on five themes of aspirational district programme i.e. health, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure, and official statement said. The meeting was also attended by North Eastern Council (NEC) Secretary Ram Muivah and represenatives from various ministries and departments. PTI ACB AAR