Donkey milk soaps grab eyeballs at organic festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) Soaps made of donkey's milk became the star attraction at the sixth edition of 'Women of India Organic Festival' here. The Delhi-based startup 'Organiko' became a hit at the exhibition organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The stall was flooded with people who out of curiosity wanted to have a glimpse of the soaps made of donkey's milk and many visitors even bought the 100 gram soap worth Rs 499. Expressing her happiness over the response to the festival, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said the participants from several states managed to sell most of their products. The founder of 'Organiko', Pooja Kaul, said the pilot project for making these soaps was started at Solapur in Maharashtra in 2017. Rishabh, the co-founder of 'Organiko', said donkey's milk consists of many medicinal properties. It has anti-ageing, anti-wrinkle properties and protects from bacterial infections. He said donkey's milk is one of the costliest milk at Rs 2,000 per litre. "Donkey's milk commands premium price because it has medicinal properties and one donkey gives maximum one litre of milk a day," he said. 'Organiko', which was founded in April 2018, collaborated with 10 families who own 25 donkeys at Dasna in Ghaziabad to manufacture these soaps, Rishabh said. "The demand for our products is maximum in southern states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka where people are much aware about the benefits of donkey milk," he said, adding that they are selling these soaps through outlets in Jaipur and Delhi. "We will soon come out with a face wash and a moisturiser made with donkey milk," he said.