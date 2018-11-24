Don't agree with MLAs' demand to exclude Delhi Police from ex gratia scheme: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said that he disagreed with his party legislators' demand to exclude Delhi Police from the ambit of the AAP government's Rs one crore ex gratia scheme, and asserted that the force is his "family".AAP MLAs had demanded on Wednesday that the chief minister remove Delhi Police from the list of beneficiaries of city government's scheme of giving compensation of Rs one crore to the kin of slain security personnel, alleging that the force "betrayed" the people.Criticising the "attitude" of the Delhi Police in cases of attack on Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party legislators had said that it puts a question mark on "impartiality" of the force.At an event in Palam here on Saturday, Kejriwal paid floral tribute to Delhi Police constables Birendra Singh and Deepak Kumar, who died while on duty. He also met the families of the two constables and handed over Rs 1 crore cheque to them.Kejriwal claimed that he has been attacked twice in the last one month. On Tuesday, a man flung chilli powder at the chief minister outside his office at Delhi Secretariat."Some of our MLAs got furious over the attack and said that the Rs 1 crore policy should not cover the Delhi Police, but I do not agree with it at all," a government statement quoted Kejriwal as saying. The chief minister also said, "Delhi Police is my family, it is a part of my family. Delhi Police is not an individual, it is not the name of a handful of officers. The force belongs to the people of Delhi." Delhi Police have brave men like Birendra and Deepak who not only keep the city safe but also made the force proud, he said. "I respect the Delhi Police, specially the constables who put their lives at risk for us. There might be some senior officials who are politically motivated, but that doesn't mean that the whole of Delhi Police is bad," the chief minister was also quoted as saying in the statement. PTI BUN PLB NSD