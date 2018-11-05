New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Monday hit out at those questioning the Supreme Court decision to take up the Ayodhya case in January and cautioned the BJP-led government against "patronising" people who were trying to create communal divide over the issue ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year. In a statement, the CPI (M) Politburo, while referring to demands for bringing in a law for Ram temple construction, said the Modi government should not try to subvert the judicial process. It claimed that while the BJP had officially stated that it will abide by the apex court judgement, it has now done a "volte face" ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. "The BJP is now engaging in a volte face as the general elections are drawing close. Led by the RSS, strident demands are being raised for the enactment of a new law for temple construction. This is tantamount to subversion of the judicial process. This is unconstitutional, hence, illegal", said the statement. The party alleged that alarming statements are being made by the leaders of the BJP-RSS and central ministers of the BJP government were "threatening to create a 1992 situation that led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid". The Left party alleged that by whipping up passions over the Ayodhya dispute and raising the demand for construction of a temple, the BJP aims to further sharpen communal polarization in the country, which has "horrendous consequences". "The effort to consolidate the Hindutva communal vote bank in the run-up to the elections, apart from seeking to divert peoples attention away from the all-round failure of the Modi government, poses grave dangers to our countrys unity and integrity," the party said. It urged the central government to "stop patronizing such forces which are out to destroy the unity of the countrys social fabric" and asked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to faithfully discharge its responsibilities in maintaining law and order. PTI DMB NAB RT