Don't deposit govt money in personal bank accounts: J-K govt to officials

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday issued an advisory refraining officials from transferring government money to their personal bank accounts, an official said. The circular was issued after a number of complaints were received by the governor's office and chief secretary, Finance, regarding alleged transfer of government money to personal accounts by the officials over the years, he said. "It is enjoined upon all the administrative secretaries to issue necessary instructions to all the subordinate offices under their administrative control to ensure strict adherence to the codal provisions relating to the receipt, custody and payments of government money," said the advisory issued by Principal Secretary, Finance, Navin K Choudhary. It also barred opening of new bank accounts by departmental officers and drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) in any bank without prior concurrence from the Finance Department. "All the sums of money which any state officer receives in his official capacity must immediately be paid in full into nearest treasury, without any deduction whatsoever and the amount must immediately be credited by the treasury officer to the appropriate head of the account," the order said. The appropriation of departmental receipts for departmental expenditure is strictly prohibited, it said. "No government servant should, unless authorised by general or special orders of government, receive in his official capacity, money which is not creditable either to the Consolidated Fund or the public account," the circular said.