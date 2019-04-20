Don't fall prey to 'allurements' of BJP, Cong: Mayawati

(Eds: with details adding more quotes) Rampur/ Firozabad (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) Senior leaders of the BSP-SP-RLD alliance Saturday addressed the joint rallies and said time has come to teach a lesson to those making "hollow" promises and indulging in 'jumlebazi'. Addressing the rallies, BSP president Mayawati accused the BJP and Congress of "offering allurements" at election time and asked people not to fall prey to them. 'Time has come to teach a lesson to those who have made hollow promises and wanted to win the elections through jumlebazi," she said in Rampur. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh also addressed the rallies. In a rally in favour of Samajwadi Party candidate Azam Khan here , she said "Don't fall for the 'hawa-hawai' BJP manifesto full of allurements," which are just tall claims. "The promises of 'achchey din' by the BJP have proved to be as hollow as the ones given by the earlier Congress governments at the Centre," Mayawati said. "BJP's 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' has been reduced to mere 'jumlebaazi' ...similar alluring promises are being made also by the Congress," she said. Attacking the central government on demonetisation and GST, she said both the steps were carried out in a hurry without any preparation. 'This has increased poverty and unemployment ...the small and medium traders are most unhappy... the economy has been hit and corruption has also increased," she claimed. The central government is paying no heed to the problems of people because of its "casteist and communal mindset" and the party (BJP) was aiming to return to power on the basis of "jumlas". She alleged that CBI, ED and Income Tax department was being "misused to gag the Opposition leaders" and vowed it will not be allowed anymore. Addressing the rallies, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that BJP will not be able to get a single seat in the polling held on April 11 and 18 and the upcoming third phase voting slated for April 23. "We are confident that BJP will not open its account in the first three phases of polling," Yadav said. Stating that Congress and BJP governments have spoiled the dreams of the youth , he said the "country is passing through a very sensitive phase... there is not a single section of society which has not been troubled...farmers and youth all are suffering". "In a democracy, those who trouble people are taken to task by them when the time comes," Akhilesh said. Attacking the BJP for terming the alliance as 'mahamilavat', he said it is going to bring "mahaparivartan" (big change). "BJP people say that a new country will be made but the mahagathbandhan is saying that the country is going to get a new prime minister...and then only a new country will be made," he stressed. In Firozabad where his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting against his cousin Akshay Yadav, Akhilesh without naming him said "a candidate contesting from here is saying that he has been turned out of the house by me but the reality is that he is working along with the BJP." "He (Shivpal) meets BJP leaders in the night and want to do his politics with their help," Akhilesh said RLD president Ajit Singh said Modi should be given such a drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls that he returns back to Gujarat. PTI SAB RCJ