Don't have any monetary pressure to films, says Ashutosh Rana

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Ashutosh Rana says he joined films for his love for the craft and money was never his prime focus. The critically-acclaimed actor says his aim was to establish himself as a versatile performer. "I don't have any monetary pressure as my needs are limited. I am getting paid well and I lead a decent life. Every person's needs do get fulfilled but their desires may not get fulfilled."My need was to play different roles and to excel as an actor. My needs have been different so there was never any frustration. It is not necessary that those who are successful are happy but those who are happy can be successful, Ashutosh told PTI. The actor, who was seen in "Dhadak", "Mulk" and "Simmba" in 2018, said he has tried his best to not repeat himself. "I want my work to be respected. I will be heartbroken if people will find me repetitive. But people have faith in me. I am one of those actors who no one can mimic because the tone of every character is different," he said. Ashutosh, who gave stellar performances in films like "Tamanna" "Dushman", "Sangharsh" and "Raaz", believes the kind of roles which were considered "off-beat" earlier have now become a norm. "What was considered off-beat earlier has become the 'in thing' today. I always wanted to do different roles and I did patiently wait for it. I did not want to become stagnant with my work. I did get success and appreciation after Tamanna and Dushman and I was offered similar kind of roles but I stayed away from doing it."Ashutosh said he feels blessed that his films have received a cult status and audience still remembers his work."I feel blessed that these characters touched them in some way. I have left a strong and lasting image of these roles in the hearts and minds of a director, musician, actors, industry people and audience," he said.His next slate of films includes Sonchiriya and Tigmanshu Dhulias Milan Talkies.