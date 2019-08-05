Don't hold up developmental projects due to technicalities, UP CM warns officials

Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed annoyance over the government officials' tendency to hold up files relating to developmental projects due to technical reasons and delay their completion. The chief minister asked them to expedite completion of developmental projects and clear files related to developmental works within three days. The chief minister expressed his annoyance during a review meeting of a project under the State Water Mission for Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions."This is a project directly associated with the people's welfare. Despite many reviews by me of its progress, the current situation is bad," said Adityanath, expressing his displeasure. "Your job is to expedite the process and not become a barrier. If there is some technical issue, then inform either the CM's office or the chief secretary's office. If required, you can also contact me," he said. "Every project should be evaluated comprehensively and whatever objections are raised, they should be dealt at once and the work should be completed with a monthly deadline," he stressed.Asking officials to remove technical issues hampering developmental works, the chief minister said if a file stays for more than three days in a office, the officer concerned would be held accountable for it. This direction would be applicable to the offices of the chief minister and the chief secretary as well, he added.Adityanath also expressed reservations over the frequent visits by officials to New Delhi. PTI SAB RAXRAX