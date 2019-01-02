Don't know in which world PM is living: Rahul on Modi's Rafale remarks

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in an interview that no questions were being raised on him in the Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said "don't know in which world" the PM is living.Gandhi also challenged Modi to have a one-on-one debate with him on Rafale, combat aircraft or any strategic issue."Just give me 20 minutes with the prime minister one-on-one on Rafale and then you decide what is what. But the prime minister doesn't have the guts.... He does not have the guts to come and sit in front of you," the Congress chief told reporters at a press conference.In a dig at the prime minister for his one-and-a-half-hour interview on Tuesday, Gandhi said: "Did you see the prime minister's interview yesterday, he was laughing. Pliable journalist (was interviewing). She was questioning and also giving prime minister's answers."Gandhi said he found it very interesting that the prime minister said that there is no question against him in the Rafale deal."Don't know in which world he is living. Narendra Modi ji, the questions are being raised against you and people are asking you why did you give Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. So, I found it very interesting that the PM thinks questions are being raised on someone else," he said.Gandhi, while speaking inside Lok Sabha, earlier called the prime minister's interview a "staged" one. The Congress has alleged irregularities in the deal for 36 aircraft and claimed that the Narendra Modi government is buying them at a price much higher than the one that was being negotiated by the previous government. The party has also been accusing the government of favouring Anil Ambani's firm in the deal.However, the government, as well as Ambani, have rejected all the allegations. PTI ASK ASK ANBANBANB