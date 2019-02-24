Don't like hero worshipping, want audience to celebrate my art: Girish Kulkarni

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Two National Awards and several critically-acclaimed performances later, Girish Kulkarni has caught the attention of global audience with "Sacred Games" and the actor says he is now aware of his responsibility as a public figure. Though he has featured in award-winning Marathi films like "Vihir" and "Deool", Kulkarni is known to the Hindi audience for his work in "Ugly" and "Dangal". For the actor, his turn in "Sacred Games" as politician Bipin Bhonsle was "magical"."What happens when a show becomes this popular across the world is that more people talk about you. You get more likes and retweets on Twitter and you feel slightly happy," Kulkarni quips. "But it adds on to the sense of responsibility. Not just as an actor but even otherwise you become aware of your responsibility. It is obviously good that my performance has resonated with so many and it's a great feeling," the actor told PTI. Kulkarni says though he is aware of his popularity, he would want the audience to celebrate his art. "I don't want people to gather around me. I want them to applaud me in a theatre or wherever they consume my art. If personally, I'm not doing anything great, don't follow me. I don't like hero worshipping so they should just celebrate my art."The actor can be seen in new Marathi film, "Firebrand", streaming on Netflix. Directed by National Award winner Aruna Raje, the film touches upon the concept of modern-day relationships, its complexities and chronicles the story of a woman who rises above challenges. Kulkarni says Maharashtra "is more inclined towards spirituality and pragmatic progressive movements in the state" and that reflects in Marathi cinema."We also have theatre as a coherent part of our tradition which is reflected in cinema. Most of the people who come to cinema are from theatres. That's why the subject, approach or treatment always leans on towards exploring something new."The actor says as Marathi films have a limited reach in comparison to Hindi movies, the focus of the filmmakers is not on business but on art. "Marathi filmmakers aren't necessarily keen about the business aspect, they are more inclined towards the art. But in Hindi cinema the scale becomes so big because you're catering to a larger audience, you're compelled to think about the business," he adds. "Firebrand" features National Award-winning actor Usha Jadhav in the lead.Also starring Rajeshwari Sachdev and Sachin Khedekar, the film is produced by Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures. PTI JUR SHDSHD