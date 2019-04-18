scorecardresearch
Don't resort to predatory pricing of tickets: Govt tells airlines

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Ministry of Civil Aviation Thursday directed airlines to keep fares at affordable levels and not indulge in predatory pricing, amid rise in ticket prices. Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said the movement of airfares is being closely monitored. During a meeting with representatives of airlines Thursday, the ministry told them that they should not resort to predatory pricing and keep the prices at affordable levels. Airfares have rose amid reduced number of flights in the wake of grounding of planes by Jet Airways. PTI RAM ABMABM

