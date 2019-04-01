Don't see myself casting a white dude as the lead: Jordan Peele

Los Angeles, Apr 1 (PTI) Filmmaker Jordan Peele has made it clear that he will never cast a white person as the lead in his films.During a visit to east Hollywood's Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, where he addressed a room of around 20 students, storytellers and fans, the Oscar-winning director said his aim is to put "black faces on the screen in leading roles", according to The Hollywood Reporter."The way I look at it, I get to cast black people in my movies. I feel fortunate to be in this position where I can say to Universal: 'I want to make a USD 20 million horror movie with a black family.' And they say yes," he said."I don't see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don't like white dudes. But I've seen that movie," Peele added.The filmmaker, who broke out on the Hollywood scene with his critically-acclaimed and commercially successful 2017 feature "Get Out", is currently promoting his latest project "Us".The filmmaker believes a renaissance has taken place in the industry where all the "myths about representation" have been proven wrong. "Us", featuring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke in the lead, is about a family who are confronted by their doppelgangers. It released in India on March 29. PTI RB RB