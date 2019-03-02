scorecardresearch
Don't take tension, you will be victorious, Rahul tells students appearing for board exams

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) With Class 10 board examinations commencing on Saturday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked the students to not be tensed and expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious in their endeavour. In a Facebook post addressed to the students, Gandhi said he is sure all of them have prepared well for the exams and that the world was waiting for them to come out shining. "Today, the board exams are starting. I know you all students have really worked hard. You are quite capable and you all are ready. Do not take any tension. The world is waiting for you to shine. I have full confidence in the victory of you all," he said in his post in Hindi. PTI SKC SKC INDIND

