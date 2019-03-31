Don't think anything could have saved Kurt Cobain: Nirvana manager Danny Goldberg

Los Angeles, Mar 31 (PTI) Legendary rock band Nirvana's manager Danny Goldberg believes it would not have been possible to save frontman Kurt Cobain. The iconic singer committed suicide on April 5, 1994 at his home in Seattle, Washington.Goldberg, who has penned a memoir titled, "Serving the Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain", said, "There is a mystery to why some people do it (suicide) and some don't." The memoir spans the three-and-a-half years Goldberg worked with Cobain. "I think a lot of people loved him. Nobody will ever know you can't go back and test out hundreds of hypotheticals. I think anybody who knows somebody who killed themselves would give the same answer. There is a mystery to why some people do it and some don't," he told Rolling Stone magazine.Goldberg said it is hard to understand why people take their own lives. "I absolutely believe nobody knows why people kill themselves and there's no glib, easy answer why he or anyone else does so. For all the psychiatrists and priests and rabbis and yogis that exist in the world, 50,000 Americans each year kill themselves."In the book, he recalls how he began managing the band just before Nirvana made them superstars. Goldberg describes his relationship with Cobain in detail both professionally and personally and how he and his former wife, lawyer Rosemary Carroll, went to great lengths to protect Cobain and Courtney Love from the media.He added that he at times feels what he could have done to protect the rock icon."What if I had invited him to stay with us for a few days? Maybe that would have been a good idea. Maybe if I had ... spent X amount more hours trying to find other kinds of therapists that knew something about artistes."Of course, if you're unfortunate enough to have been close to someone who did this to themselves, you go over things in your mind. But I do feel that ultimately people who do this do it, it's not the people around them who do it."Recounting the phone call that delivered the news of Cobain's suicide, Goldberg said, "I will never completely get over the sadness and anguish I felt at that moment." PTI SHD RDSRDS