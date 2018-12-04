Don't think 'Glee' could be recreated: Lea Michele

Los Angeles, Dec 4 (PTI) "Glee" alum Lea Michele says it would be difficult to recreate the magic of the musical comedy-drama TV series.The actor rose to prominence after playing the lead Rachel Berry, one of the William McKinley High School students as part of the Glee club. Michele added though the show cannot be replicated, it may be remade in another manner."I definitely think that was such an incredible moment in time. Obviously any show or any movie or anything that brings music into people's homes and bring that, you know, positive energy that 'Glee' brought, we would obviously love to see something like that. "But what we had was such a special moment in time with our cast and where things were at in the world and with those episodes that Ryan Murphy created. I don't think that could ever be recreated but it might in another way or in another form and that would also be amazing. But what we did with our cast and our show, I just think you can't replicate that," she told BANG Showbiz.Michele is currently on tour with her "Glee" co-star Darren Criss - who played Blaine Anderson on the hit show. PTI RDS SHDSHD