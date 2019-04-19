Don't think 'SNL' has power to sway people's political views: Tina Fey

Los Angeles, Apr 19 (PTI) Actor-comic Tina Fey says she does not believe that "Saturday Night Live" show can influence how the audience views politics.The former "SNL" writer-actor said the only thing the show can do is help people "articulate" their thoughts about a concerned person."I don't think that show can really sway people. I think you can shine a light. You can help them articulate something they're already feeling about a given person," Fey said in an appearance on David Tennant's podcast.The Hollywood Reporter quoted the actor saying she is "glad" and "relieved" that she is no longer a part of the late-night sketch show."The culture is so ugly and the political climate is so ugly. We would always have everybody on because you could. You'd have Bush Sr come do a thing with Dana Carvey before I worked there. It's so truly ugly now," she added. PTI RDSRDS