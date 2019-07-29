Don't use Lord Ram's name to create unrest and anger: Gehlot

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the name of Lord Ram should not be used to create unrest and anger.Gehlot said he wondered what the country's future would be if such an environment is created by taking the god's name and raising slogans. Prior to his reply on the Appropriation Bill-2019 in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot said, "Lord Indra has blessed us. I hope I can say this and you (BJP) have not owned him." Gehlot then chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' to which Opposition BJP reciprocated.He said, "You have owned Jai Shri Ram. I chanted it but be it members of the ruling party or Opposition everyone was happy when I chanted Lord Ram's name. It is unfortunate that you start owning him just as you did with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Ambedkar ji. It is wrong." "Jai Shri RamMaryada Purshotam Ram", he said, amidst thumping of desks.Gehlot said if one takes the the name and slogan in such a manner which creates unrest and anger among the people then it is not good. It is unfortunate. Similarly, "if someone takes Allah's name and someone objects and forces it is wrong. If someone says by heart then it is good but if an adverse atmosphere is created, where will it lead the country to, he said.PTI AG TVS ANBANB