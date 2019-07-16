Don't use political influence, R'than govt tells bureaucrats

Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) Municipal commissioners and other local government officials here have been warned that being close to a politician will not help when they facing a departmental inquiry. A circular issued by the state's Local Self Government Department has said officials will face disciplinary action if they try to influence a probe through political pressure. The July 2 circular issued by Deputy Director (Region) in Jaipur is directed at all commissioners and executive officers of municipal corporations, councils and committees. It is seen that a majority of officials and employees of the local bodies use political influence through elected representatives in order to influence an inquiry against them, the memo in Hindi said. Such efforts are made several times, which under Rajasthan Civil Services (conduct rules 1971, rule 24) is unjustified," it added. Disciplinary action could be taken if any political influence is used for service-related matters, the note warned. If anything like this is done it will be taken seriously and disciplinary action will be taken, it said. PTI AG ASHASH