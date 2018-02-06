Dont worry about NAFRA: Chaudhary tells ICAI

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Union minister P P Chaudhary today assured chartered accountants apex body ICAI that they need not worry about the proposed National Financial Reporting Authority (NAFRA) but emphasised that there is a need to strengthen the existing system.

The Companies Act, 2013 provides for setting up of the NAFRA, which would look into accounting and auditing standards, among others.

Against the backdrop of concerns that the autonomy of the ICAI would be impacted with setting up of the NAFRA, Chaudhary said as far as it is concerned, there is "nothing to worry".

"It is not a question to create any problem with professional institutions. If anything is required to be done, it will be certainly in the interest of the institution and the profession.

"If any initiative (is to be) taken by the government, all the stakeholders will be given reasonable opportunity of hearing and thereafter only the government will take a suitable action," Chaudhary said at the annual function of the ICAI here.

The Minister of State for Corporate Affairs also stressed that the question is that "we want to strengthen the existing system".

Speaking at the event, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said the government is preparing a separate category for global trade and working to make sure that services provided by chartered accountants, doctors, lawyers and others from India would also contribute towards it.

Efforts are on to ensure that professionals from India have access to the market, Prabhu, who is also a chartered accountant, said.

"Dont think in limited way, think beyond... as participant in the global trade," he told the chartered accountants.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has more than 2.50 lakh members.

ICAI President Nilesh S Vikamsey said the profession is facing two main challenges -- that of perception and those related to technology.

There should be a balance between clients interests and that of public and national interests, he added.

At the function, a chartered accountant wanted to raise certain issues and was given the opportunity to speak. He made certain critical remarks about the functioning of the ICAI, some of which were appreciated by many in the audience. PTI RAM SBT