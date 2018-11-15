Doodhwala Names Mohammed Aehthesham, Chief Architect of SAP Ariba as CTO

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, November 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Doodhwala app is Bengaluru's largest subscription-based e-grocer Doodhwala, a subscription-based early morning delivery platform for fresh milk and other perishable groceries, announces the appointment of Mohammed Aehthesham as its Chief Technology Officer. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/543499/Doodhwala_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785317/Doodhwala_Co_Founders_CTO.jpg )Aehthesham comes with extensive technical, strategic and enterprise software knowledge. He previously served at SAP Ariba as the Chief Architect for cloud platform. Prior to that, he was a Principal Engineer at Yahoo, playing a key role in merging technical leadership with the product."Doodhwala has pioneered technology-based solutions to the subscription-based milk distribution industry. With Mohammed onboard, our customer experience and operational efficiency is set to quadruple," says Aakash Agrawal, Doodhwala's Co-founder."Mohammed is merging technology with Doodhwala's overall business strategy. On the operational front, we are improving our productivity by employing effective technology to the supply chain of fresh produce. On the customer front, the user will have an enriched intuitive shopping experience.""Fresh food supply chain is an unsolved problem. To provide all participants in the supply chain a value proposition and to boost customer satisfaction with better quality of food and service using technology is an exciting opportunity," says Mohammed Aehthesham, CTO, Doodhwala."Doodhwala has reached quite an interesting stage, where it has scaled impressively with an impressive growth rate, yet there is a lot of opportunity ahead and building to do."Doodhwala, present in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, has reached four million orders till date. Its one of the first subscription-based e-grocers built on a unique one-tap-add concept, wherein users can add multiple items - bread, eggs, fruits, etc. to their upcoming delivery without the hassle of payment checkout."Doodhwala is scaling up to 500,000 deliveries daily. Our last mile cost per order is Rs. 2, one of the lowest in the industry due to increased optimization," says Ebrahim Akbari, Co-founder, Doodhwala. "We deliver 7,000 orders per hour in Bangalore alone. This is probably the most efficient last mile blueprint in the country."In February, Doodhwala received 2.2 million in funding from Omnivore, a venture capitalist firm, in its Pre Series A round. Previously, in 2017, the company received its first round of funding from Thomas Varkey, a partner at Stonehill Capital, USA.About Doodhwala: Doodhwala is a subscription-based, early morning delivery platform for fresh milk and other perishable groceries sourced directly from local farms and dairies. Doodhwala offers customers a variety of fresh milk and dairy products, as well as eggs, fruit, fresh juice, vegetables, meat, and other daily essentials. Doodhwala customers use the company's app to set their subscription schedule and receive their groceries for the day promptly before 7 am. Founded in 2015 by Aakash Agrawal and Ebrahim Akbari, Doodhwala, is present in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. For more details, please visit http://www.doodhwala.com.To download: App Store and Play StoreSource: Doodhwala PWRPWR