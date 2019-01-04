Doon-Pantnagar flight operations begin

Dehradun, Jan 4 (PTI) Flight operations between Dehradun and Pantnagar began Friday with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Finance Minister Prakash Pant and state assembly Speaker Premchand Agarwal flagging off a flight from the Jollygrant airport for Pantnagar. Speaking at the flag-off, theChief minister said start of flight operations between Dehradun and Pantnagar will boost connectivity between Garhwal and Kumaon regions of the state.Flight operations for Pantnagar and back have been commenced by Air India subsidiary Alliance Air as part of the Government of India's mission "Connecting India" to enhance regional connectivity , Air India CMD Rajesh Kharola said.The 42-seater flight will take off every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Pantnagar at 13.40 hours and land in Dehradun at 14.40 hrs.The return flight from Dehradun will operate on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 15.05 hrs and reach Pantnagar at 15.55 hrs.The airfare has been pegged at Rs 1590. PTI ALM RCJ