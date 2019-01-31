Doordarshan to air travelogue series 'Rag Rag Mein Ganga' from Feb 2

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) To present spiritual and socio-economic heritage and explain ecological condition of river Ganga, a? Doordarshan? travelogue series 'Rag Rag Mein Ganga' was launched on Thursday. The show will be aired every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on DD National. The first episode will be aired on February 2, Doordarshan said in a statement. The 21-episode show has been produced by Doordarshan in collaboration with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). The show was launched by Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore.The travelogue series, being anchored by actor Rajeev Khandelwal, will cover Ganga's journey from Gomukh in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand to Gangasagar in West Bengal's Sagar Island. "The travelogue, not only captures Ganga in its pristine beauty and showcases the rich natural heritage on the banks of Ganga, but also is the mouthpiece of the local people from the grassroots on their feelings, sentiments and livelihood that are attached with the river," said the statement. To "trigger curiosity in the younger generation", Doordarshan along with the NMCG also launched a quiz show titled "Meri Ganga" on Thursday. "Ecology and environment is very dear to my government...We are trying to clean 70 to 80 per cent of Ganga by March this year. And by the end of March next year, we want to clean 100 per cent of Ganga," Gadkari said. "I am extremely eager about following deadlines. Because of this, I keep following up on the projects. I keep following up with various state governments because the government is a system and unless the system is pushed, it does not work," he added. PTI DSP AQS