DoP office to be digitised in 3 months, AAP govt tells Delhi HC

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The AAP government has assured the Delhi High Court that digitisation of the office of Director of Prosecution will be completed in within three months. A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta was apprised by Additional Public Prosecutor K D Pachauri about the status of ongoing work. He handed over to the bench an affidavit, filed by Director of Prosecution (Officiating) of the Delhi government, on the status of the work undertaken for the digitisation of the offices of the DoP. The high court was assured by the DoP that the work will be completed within three months. "As far as the offices of the standing counsels, Civil and Criminal in Delhi High Court are concerned, a separate status report dated July 4, 2019 has been placed on record by Sanjay Aggarwal, Additional Secretary (Law, Justice and LA). "It is stated therein that his department is in the process of preparing timelines for the various activities involved in the digitisation of the office of the Standing Counsels," the high court noted recently. Advocate Rahul Mehra, standing counsel for Delhi government, informed the Court that the detailed timeline will be placed before the Court on the next date. The high court said that in the meanwhile the work already undertaken should proceed without waiting for further orders. The matter is posted for next hearing on August 23. The high court had earlier directed that the task of computerisation should be taken up by the Delhi government on priority basis by providing DoP with sufficient equipment and technical personnel including data entry operators. The court had also directed that the Office of standing counsel (Civil) and Criminal of the High Court should be computerised on similar basis and linked through LAN to the Department as well as the offices of the Law Minister and LG so that the decisions can be communicated seamlessly to the concerned standing counsel without any delay. PTI PKS SA