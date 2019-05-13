Doris Day, last of Hollywood's golden stars, dies at 97

Los Angeles, May 13 (PTI) Legendary actor Doris Day, last of the stars to represent the golden era of Hollywood and gave voice to the classic "Que sera sera (whatever will be, will be), has died. She was 97. A popular screen icon of her era, Day ruled the industry in the 1950s and '60s with her films such as "Pillow Talk", "That Touch of Mink" and "The Man Who Knew Too Much", breathed her last Monday at her Carmel Valley home in California, US media organisations said quoting her animal welfare foundation."Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia, resulting in her death," the foundation said in a statement, which added that the actor was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.The actor represented a wholesome image and an era of innocence through her screen image.PTI BK RDS BKBK