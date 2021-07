Dosti Realty Announces Its "Dosti New Year Dhamaka" Campaign to Welcome 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Dosti Realty, a premium real estate player known to deliver plush homes par excellence and design has announced an ideal Dosti New Year Dhamaka 2019 campaign. Setting the tone for a prosperous 2019 for its discerning buyers the offers facilitate a speedy and lucrative purchase decision potential investors and end-users to make better real estate decisions in the New-year. This initiative by the brand has been created to bestow value proposition to its significant customers, thus enhancing their property purchase experience. The campaign which commences from 17th January 2019 till 25th February, 2019 has a host of enticing offers that vary for each project and will be divided into two phases. Phase I which is from 17th January 4th February 2019 will have the maximum offer for those willing to leap at this fabulous opportunity. Phase II which is from 5th February - 25th February 2019 will have a reduced number of benefits. Through this campaign, Dosti Realty offers its buyers with special schemes to avail alluring advantages and excellent investment opportunities. The wide range of deals will facilitate buyers to own their dream abode at unbelievable prices with added benefits. The DostiDhamaka offer is designed to cater to potential buyers and investors who can capitalise on the attractive prices and offers in their projects namely - Dosti Majesta, Dosti Desire Dosti Pearl and Dosti West County located in Thane (W) and their newly launched projects DostiBelleza at Parel as well as Dosti Planet North in Shil Thane. For the recently launched premium residential tower Dosti Belleza in Parel, Mumbai which showcases spacious and luxurious 2 & 3 BHK apartments and is already 14 slabs up. The offer includes 1-year free rental from the date of booking, free ACs and a modular kitchen. The ready possession 4 BHK luxurious apartments at Dosti Majesta at Ghodbhunder Road, Thane (W) has an unbelievable opportunity wherein you pay the same price for the floor of your choice. Besides this, the customer will get free ACs and a modular kitchen in their new abode. Dosti Desire - Dosti Pearl located off Ghodbunder Road, Thane (W) and Dosti West County located at Balkum, Thane (W) have an array of 2 and 3 BHK apartments of varying sizes so a customer has multiple options to choose to best suit their needs besides the host of amenities the projects offers. The added Dhamaka is the fact that customers will get a stamp duty and registration waiver plus 1 year free rental from the date of booking. After the successful completion of Planet North - Phase 1 where Dosti Realty already delivered over 1000 homes, it recently launched Dosti Planet North Phase 2 Dosti Jade at Shil Thane. This project will also be a part of the Dhamaka benefit and has a stamp duty waiver offer. A wheel of fortune will also be spun by customers when they book a home during this period. This will entitle them a flat discount on the agreement value of the apartment they have booked. However, this special benefit is only reserved for the first few bookings. Commenting on the campaign, Mr Deepak Goradia - Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty, says, We thought we would continue the new year celebrations a bit longer and give potential home buyers a chance to celebrate. What better way to do that, than through our Dosti New Year Dhamaka 2019 campaign where we are offering home buyers a range of benefits across our projects from Parel to Shil Thane with 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK options. We are optimistic that 2019 will be a good year for real estate and we hope that this will be a positive start. Dosti West County - Dosti Oak project is registered under Maha RERA registration Number: P51700006565, Dosti West County - Phase 2 - Dosti Cedar project is registered under MahaRERA registration Number: P51700015258, Dosti West County - Phase 3 - Dosti Westwood project is registered under MahaRERA registration Number: P51700015501 Dosti Desire - Dosti Pearl project is registered under MahaRERA registration Number: P51700005623, Dosti Desire - Dosti Joy project is registered under MahaRERA registration Number: P51700008886, Dosti Imperia - DostiMajesta project is registered under MahaRERA registration Number: P51700010988, DostiBelleza is registered via MAHARERA registration number: P51900015989 Dosti Planet North - Phase 2 - Dosti Jade is registered under MahaRERA via MAHARERA registration number: P51700018165 and are available on website https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. About Dosti Realty Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 3 decades and delivered more than 117 properties till date, providing homes to over 8,600+ families for over 42,700 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of 9.5 mn. Sq. ft. Across Mumbai, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Park etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.