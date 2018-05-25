DoT extends deadline for comments on new telecom policy to June 1

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) today extended the deadline for submission of public comments on the new telecom policy to June 1 as many stakeholders had sought more time to give their views, according to an official release.

The DoT had released the draft of the policy branded as National Digital Communications Policy, 2018, on May 1 and invited public comments by May 25.

The department received request from several stakeholders to provide more time for giving inputs on the draft policy, the release said.

"The Department of Telecommunications has extended the last date for submission of comments on the recently published draft National Digital Communications Policy(NDCP), 2018. Public and stakeholders can give their comments till 1st June 2018 through the MyGov portal, where the draft Policy has been hosted for public comments," it said.

"The key objectives of the Policy include broadband for all, creating 4 million additional jobs in the Digital Communications sector, enhancing the contribution of the digital communications sector to 8 per cent of India?s GDP from around 6 per cent in 2017," the statement said.

It also aims to propelling India to the top 50 Nations in the ICT Development Index of ITU from 134 in 2017, enhancing India?s contribution to Global Value Chains, and ensuring Digital Sovereignty of the country.

The policy aims to attract over 6.5 lakh crore investment in the sector and ensure broadband coverage at 50 mbps for every citizen by 2022.

It also proposes to address the woes of debt-ridden telecom sector by reviewing licence fees, spectrum usage charges, universal service obligation fund levy ? all of which add to cost of telecom services. PTI PRS MR MR