DoT to liberalise import norms for prototypes, sample products in licence exempt bands

(Eds: Rearranging paragraphs) New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The telecom department (DoT) Tuesday said it has issued instructions to liberalise import norms for prototype, sample products, and test and measurement equipment in 'licence exempt bands' by doing away with the need of 'equipment type approval'. The move is aimed at helping promote 'Make in India' by manufacturing latest and high-tech products for the domestic market as well as for exports, and to encourage domestic research and development activities and innovation, an official statement said. The devices with radio-interfaces include mobile handsets, laptops, notebooks, smart accessories, short-range devices, cameras, scanners, and printers. In addition, DoT has also enabled equipment type approval (ETA) through self-certification in its step forward for commercial or finished product imports under the above categories. This, the statement said, would simplify regulatory regime, while ensuring compliance as well as reducing transaction costs. "These measures will enhance ease of doing business in the regulation of consumer wireless products and reduce timelines for clearances," it added. When contacted, Indian Cellular Association National President Pankaj Mohindroo said the move would promote ease of doing business and will help companies launch their products faster. "The development also recognises the requirement of the Indian market that more products are needed and, hence, the liberalisation of norms will enable that. This will also cut transaction costs for companies," he said. ETA from DoT has been one of the pre-requisites for importing products operating in license exempt bands. The National Frequency Allocation Plan 2018 had enhanced the licence exempt spectrum in 5 GHz band to 605 MHz to trigger enhanced deployment of Wi-Fi services, consumer products and short-range devices for various applications in license exempt bands.