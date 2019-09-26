Doval pitches for putting anti-infiltration grid, vital installations in J-K on 'high alert'

Srinagar/Jammu, Sep 26 (PTI) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday pitched for putting the anti-infiltration grid along the border with Pakistan on "high alert" and securing vital installations in Jammu and Kashmir amid reports of large-scale infiltration attempts by terrorists, officials said. Doval, who was on a daylong visit to Kashmir Valley, chaired a high-level meeting with security forces and administrative officials in Srinagar. He also enquired about the law and order situation and availability of essential supplies in Kashmir Valley, officials said. During his meeting with Army and BSF officers, the NSA stressed that in view of reports of large-scale infiltration attempts by terrorists, the anti-infiltration grid along the border be put on high alert. In view of the reports that Pakistan-sponsored terror outfits may carry out some demonstrative and sensational acts of terror, the security of vital installations must be ensured and all arrangements regarding strict vigilance and keeping the troops on alert be made a priority, he said. The NSA complimented the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security forces for their good work and maintaining law and order in the entire region. He appreciated that no complaint of human rights violations has been reported from any part of Kashmir Valley since the central government abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status in early August. Doval visited various places in the valley accompanied by senior administrative and police officials. This is his second visit to Kashmir Valley since the Centre announced its decisions on Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. The NSA had camped in the Valley for 11 days after the Centre announced its decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. During that period, Doval had ensured there was no violence in the aftermath of the government's decision, officials said. PTI AB SMNSMN