Doxa’s Co-working Office Space Launched in Hyderabad, Spread Over 25,000 Sq. ft.

Doxa Business Centre, having a wide presence in Chennai with three locations and spread across 50,000 sq. ft. with over 1000 seats have entered the upscale Hyderabad office space market by opening the Doxa Hi Tech City, located at Jyothi Pinnacle, Kondapura near to Hi-Tech City. The 25,000 sq. ft. Grade-A office space is in the heart of the business district with ready to occupy and customised office spaces and more. Hyderabad with a very large IT presence made us look at this city favourably. The new office premise is by and large our biggest office space to date. We are offering space right from a single seat to a 100 seat with all the state-of-the-art features and amenities. We have left no stone unturned for our clients who demand the very best in office space, said, Mr. Amudhan Enian, MD, Doxa Business Centre. Doxa Hi Tech City, Hyderabad offers customized office space, private office space, Co-working/Shared workspace, Virtual office and spacious meeting/conference rooms. The amenities that are a standard feature at the Doxa Hyderabad office space is an in-house lounge space with library, phone booth, collab/huddle space, interview rooms along with a fully equipped conference room. The idea for any company to opt for this flexible yet sustainable work space that Doxa offers is the zero set up costs, no capital investment and ongoing hassles by eliminating the burden of property management on an immensely flexible canvas from ground level. Our innovative office space solutions help companies stay productive with modern workspace and co-working solutions that best suit your business needs, he added. Services Offered Customised Office Space: Doxa offers custom designed exclusive managed office spaces with full flexibility to scale up or down, as per business needs. We currently provide you with the option of having 1 to 100 seats, you can choose whatever fits your requirement. Private Office Space: Featuring ready to move-in private office spaces catering to different seating capacities including furniture and filing cabinets to accommodate teams of all sizes. Co-working/Shared Workspace: Its important to understand the needs of your business and your clientele. We do offer fully-serviced shared workspaces which can provide flexible office solutions to small businesses and individuals. Virtual Office: Businesses can now establish a presence in any market with a virtual office that enables them to have many of the benefits of a physical office but without any actual space at low cost. Meeting/Conference Rooms: Avail world-class, ready-to-use meeting rooms with state-of-the-art video conferencing technology which can be booked by the hour. Interiors and AmenitiesIt features an in-house lounge space with library, phone booth, collab/huddle space, interview rooms along with a fully equipped conference room. Lounge SpaceRecreational spaces in offices have been given a fun makeover in the recent times where staff can chill and recharge themselves. Doxa Hi-tech city business centre has an in-house lounge space designed with a library inset which serves as an effective boost for employee motivation. Todays library should be a place where traditional and new knowledge resources converge. Phone BoothThe workplace is evolving and the nature of work and where we do it has also undergone a great change in the recent past. Our premise boasts of phone booths, which offer quiet, private and confidential communication space thereby improving productivity of open-concept offices. This feature seamlessly supports your staffs right to privacy while driving employee productivity and satisfaction. Interview RoomsNow you can conduct interviews with prospective employees in a more peaceful environment. Our interview rooms are fully equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi and presentation facilities along with professional reception staff who can undertake any requests you wish you make beforehand. All you have to do is reserve your space with us.