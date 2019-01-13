Dozen injured during clashes at Al-Badr terrorist's funeral

Srinagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Around a dozen persons were injured allegedly in security forces' action on protestors during clashes in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.Clashes erupted between groups of youth and security forces in Sugan village of south Kashmir's Shopian district amid multiple funeral prayers for Al-Badr commander Zeenat-ul-Islam who was killed in an encounter in Saturday, a police official said.Sugan is Islam's native village.Clashes erupted soon after the forces tried to chase away the people from assembling in the village, the official said.He said at least a dozen persons were injured in the forces' action.The injured were taken to nearby hospital, wherefrom four of them were referred to SMHS hospital here, the official said.A woman also suffered injuries when she was allegedly hit by a security forces' vehicle during the clashes, the official said, adding she has been hospitalised.Islam and his associate terrorist Shakeel Ahmad Dar were killed in an encounter with security forces in Katpora area of the neighbouring Kulgam district on Saturday.Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti termed the security forces' action as "unfortunate and disturbing"."Reports of aerial firing at Sugan Shopian to stop the crowd from participating in the funeral prayers of a local militant , are very unfortunate and disturbing . Such interference in the religious affairs is undesirable and may backfire leading to further anger and alienation," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter. PTI SSB http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. RCJ