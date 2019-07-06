Dozens join BJP as party kickstarts membership drive in J-K

Jammu, Jul 6 (PTI) Over 160 persons, including recently-elected sarpanches, joined the BJP as the party kick-started its membership drive here Saturday, a party spokesperson said. The BJP has fixed a target of enrolling 17 lakh new members in the state, he said.The spokesperson said BJP state president Ravinder Raina along with Union minister Jitendra Singh and national secretary and former MP Mahesh Giri lighted the traditional lamp at party headquarters to mark the commencement of the drive in the state.Several other senior party leaders, including state General Secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul, former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, former minister Sat Sharma and state membership Incharge Jugal Dogra were also present, he said."The BJP cadre will reach the people in every nook and corner to educate them about the programmes and policies and motivate them to be its member to achieve its target of enrolling 17 lakh new members," the spokesperson said. On the occasion, he said over 160 sarpanches, activists of various political parties, social organisations and prominent citizens got themselves associated with the BJP by voluntarily accepting the membership of the party.The new entrants into the party fold included those from State Youth Congress, sarpanches of Chowki Choura, Block Maira Mandrian, Block Akhnoor and Bhalwal Brahmana, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS KJKJ