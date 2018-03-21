DP World holds talk with Tata Group on opportunities for cooperation

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Global operator of marine and inland terminals DP World today said it has held talks with Tata Group to explore opportunities for cooperation, including logistics and supply chain operations.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DP World, met senior executives from Indias Tata Group to explore opportunities for cooperation, knowledge sharing and best practice, DP World said in a statement adding that the discussions covered logistics and supply chain operations among others.

"The Tata Group has been an integral part of Indias growth story for 150 years and we also have a deep-rooted relationship with India that has recently expanded our horizons to develop logistics infrastructure. We believe that both the entities can benefit through exchange of knowledge and know how, sharing expertise and experience in areas that deliver solutions to Indias growing economy and trade," he said.

DP World is working to expand business relations with India and aims to share insights on its successful business model in line with the Dubai governments 2021 policy, and the UAEs post-oil strategy to create a sustainable knowledge-based economy, he said.

The statement said Tata delegates toured Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone, including Terminal 3 (T3), the worlds largest semi-automated container handling facility with an annual capacity of four million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent container units).

They were briefed on the operational efficiencies of T3, where capacity was increased by 1.5 million TEU last year in response to the high levels of utilisation at the port and with the recovery in volumes, particularly in the lead up to Expo 2020, it added.

Indian container imports at Jebel Ali Port have increased annually in the past four years from 205,000 TEUs in 2013 to 254,000 TEUs in 2017, while exports reached 132,000 TEUs, the statement said.

Jebel Ali connects more than 8,500 companies with trade partners from across the world, moving cargo to and from the subcontinent, the statement said adding that Jafza is home to 788 Indian companies from a range of sectors, with many customers operating in faster growing regional markets. PTI NAM SBT