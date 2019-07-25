DPCC asks around 1,200 polluting pottery units to shut operations

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Thursday issued directions to close down around 1,200 pottery units causing air pollution in west Delhi.In April, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the DPCC to furnish a factual and action taken report in a matter pertaining to air pollution caused by pottery units operating in Sainik Enclave, Vikas Nagar and Uttam Nagar areas.Following the NGT order, officials of the pollution control body carried out an inspection during which it was found that the pottery units were using wood and sawdust in their furnaces, causing air pollution. "We have issued directions for the closure of around 1,200 pottery units. They have been asked to demolish their furnaces with immediate effect," Arun Mishra, member secretary, DPCC, said.If the pottery units don't demolish their furnaces themselves, a joint team of DPCC, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Revenue Department and Delhi Police will destroy them during an operation on July 27 and heavy fines will be levied, he said. PTI GVS DIVDIV