DPCC penalises construction agencies for failure to check dust emission

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has since Monday imposed penalty of Rs 45 lakh on various construction agencies for failing to take appropriate action in preventing dust emission, officials said on Wednesday.The pollution control body said it has formed seven teams that have been monitoring construction hot spots and busy arterial roads since September 23."Twenty-three sites have been inspected so far. A penalty of Rs 45 lakh has been imposed on the agencies that have failed to take appropriate action to prevent dust emission."In some cases, a penalty of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed with a direction to adopt immediate corrective measures. Closure directions will be issued in cases of severe violations," a DPCC statement said.Dust control measures undertaken by contractors at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University campus in Surajmal Vihar, group housing project in Vijay Nagar, GPRA Type-VII flats at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, under-construction Delhi Police Headquarters at Jai Singh Marg, and government printing press at Deen Dayal Upadhya Marg were "found highly inadequate", it said.A fine of Rs 5 lakh was imposed on the spot by the DPCC in each case. Every year, citizens of Delhi suffer due to poor air quality in the winter. The DPCC has already initiated a drive to check sources of air pollution so that the situation can be kept under control, an official said.DPCC sources there will be zero tolerance as far as dust emission is concerned because it is a major contributor towards air pollution.The construction sites will be closed if adequate measures were not taken by the construction agencies, they said.