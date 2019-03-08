DPIIT gives more time for stakeholders to comment on draft e-commerce policy

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has decided to extend till March 29 the deadline for seeking comments from stakeholders on the draft national e-commerce policy, an official said. Some stakeholders from the online trading sector had sought time beyond the original March 9 deadline to provide their comments. The government has released the draft proposing setting up of a legal and technological framework for restrictions on cross-border data flow and also laid out conditions for businesses regarding collection or processing of sensitive data locally and storing it abroad. The draft was formulated by the DPIIT, an arm of the commerce and industry ministry. It seeks to provide for consideration and discussion of a policy framework that will enable the country to benefit from rapid digitisation of the domestic as well as global economy. The 41-page draft addresses six broad issues of the e-commerce ecosystem -- data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce. Further, the department has started a round of stakeholder consultations on the draft policy from Friday. In the first consultation meeting Friday, stakeholders raised issues pertaining to ways promoting exports through e-commerce and demand a separate policy on data related issues. An official, who attended the meeting, said stakeholders also asked to include banking-related issues which are pertaining to undertake retail trading. PTI RR HRS