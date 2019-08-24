Dr. Amrita Vohra Recognised as 'Future 50 Leader Shaping Success'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Dr. Amrita Vohra, Principal, GIIS Chinchwad recognised among 50 leaders lauded for making a difference in the field of educationPUNE, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently held Amity School Leadership Summit 2019, Dr. Amrita Vohra, Principal of GIIS Chinchwad (which will be called Elpro International School with effect from April 2020), has been recognized among the 'Future 50 leaders shaping success' by Fortune India. The Summit empowers leaders behind the finest schools in India and recognizes them as 'Inspiring Educators of Maharashtra'. The event was held at the Amity University in Jaipur on August 19th and 20th, 2019. The summit was attended by distinguished peers, industry leaders and experts from the world of education.The Award honoured the contribution of Dr. Amrita Vohra for leading high impact initiatives to improve the institution's infrastructure, teaching, curriculum, building capacity and policies that promote student success.With a rich and diverse experience spanning nearly three decades in the education sector, Dr. Vohra's dynamic vision has created a holistic and conducive learning environment at an early age to nurture future global thinkers and policy makers. She is credited for pioneering several innovative programs at the institute like the Model United Nations and Individual Development Plans for every child, assessing their individual growth needs and providing customised educational solutions.Under Dr. Vohra's able leadership, the institute has bagged several accolades for their cutting edge pedagogy and technology driven curriculum. The school is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities, for curricular and extra-curricular activities. As a validation of their relentless efforts towards quality education, the institute was adjudged as Pune's 'No.1 Co-Ed School' by the prestigious Education World India School Rankings. The school has won over 100 international and national awards for educational excellence and has consistently churned out high performers, including 8 IB World toppers. With regards to the eligibility for higher education, at least 20 of the world's top universities admit GIIS graduates. The school is also attested by the Global Benchmarking Network, Germany in 2015 for 'Organisational Excellence'.About Global Indian International School (GIIS), ChinchwadGlobal Indian International School Chinchwad, which will be called Elpro International School, w.e.f April 2020, is the most awarded school of Pune. Since its inception in 2011 in Chinchwad, Pune, the school has earned a reputation of being one of the most prestigious international schools offering CBSE and CAIE curriculum while serving a diverse body of over 5200 students upto class 12. The curriculum emphasizes on experiential learning where new and innovative methodologies are introduced to enrich students' learning process.Link to the school website: Global Indian International School Chinchwad PWRPWR