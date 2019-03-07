Dr. Avi Chaudhuri appointed Systech Chief Scientist for Global Brand Protection

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PRINCETON, New Jersey, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech, a global leader in supply chain security and brand protection, has announced the appointment of Dr. Avi Chaudhuri to the newly created position of Chief Scientist. "Many industries are faced with increasingly complex counterfeit and supply chain diversion challenges. The need to fully exploit and communicate technology breakthroughs for the benefit of our clients is essential," says Systech CEO Ara Ohanian. "In his new role, Dr. Chaudhuri will harness and develop our tech potential and work with our technology and customer communities to deliver seamless brand protection solutions. Dr Chaudhuri brings a very rare blend of powerful global scientific and business acumen perfect casting for us and for our clients," says Ohanian. Dr. Chaudhuri assumes the new role in addition to his current position as Systech's Senior Global Partner where he is responsible for spearheading Systech's expansion in the Middle East, India and APAC. About Dr. Avi Chaudhuri : Dr Chaudhuri has designed and deployed serialization, traceability, and brand protection programs for some of the largest global companies. He is a strong public advocate of the need to protect consumers by evangelizing on the benefits of effective anti-counterfeiting technologies. He introduced the concept of mass serialization to the Indian pharmaceutical industry twelve years ago and helped to create a national SMS program that allowed consumers to verify their drug purchase. He has authored several manuscripts and white papers on technology solutions to combat counterfeiting, which have had significant impact in shaping public policy and protecting consumers. Dr Chaudhuri holds a PhD in Neuroscience from the University of California, Berkeley. In addition to his work at Systech, he is Founder and Trustee of The Purnima Foundation in India. About Systech: Systech is revolutionizing brand protection. For over 30 years, global brands have relied on its advanced software to combat counterfeiting, prevent product diversion and meet regulatory compliance. Innovation is deeply ingrained in Systech's DNAfrom its start-up roots in advanced machine vision to pioneering pharmaceutical serialization and transforming traceability and non-additive authentication. Software solutions keep products authentic, safe and connected across the supply chainfrom manufacturing to the consumer's hands. PWRPWR