Dr Batra's Homeopathy Clinics Across the World to Treat 10,000 Patients Free on 'World Homeopathy Day'

MUMBAI, April 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ --To commemorate the 264th birth anniversary of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homeopathy, Dr Batra's Homeopathy Clinics aims to provide free medicines to 10,000 patients. The world's leading homeopathy company opens the doors of its 225 clinics in 125 cities in India and 10 international locations including London, Dubai, Manama, Dhaka and Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 10th April, to any patient that walks into their clinic between 10 A.M. and 3 P.M. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846836/Dr_Batra_s_Homeopathy_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846835/Benefits_of_Homeopathy_Infographic.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846797/Dr_Mukesh_Batra_Dr_Batra_Healthcare.jpg )Homeopathy, the 2nd largest system of medicine in the world, according to World Health Organization, is practiced in 86 countries and is consumed by over 200 million people the world over. In India, over 10 crore people depend on homeopathy. All AIIMS at district level are going to have a homeopathic wing. Homeopathy treatments are now covered by insurance companies under their comprehensive health insurance policy.There are many advantages that homeopathy offers to patients. Foremost is that it offers holistic treatment. The other benefit is that homeopathy is safe and treats naturally. Apart from these benefits, what makes it different from other forms of medicine is that it is cost-effective, non-invasive and non-toxic. Homeopathy has been successfully used to treat medical problems such as Allergies, Asthma, Hair loss, Migraine, Anxiety and Depression, Psoriasis, PCOS, White Patches and many more in all age groups.Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient and Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra's Group of Companies said, "The best way to honor the memory of the founder of homeopathy is to enable more people to experience its true healing power. With our widespread reach and presence in 122 cities across the world and with the medical expertise of over 400 doctors, we aim to reach out to over 10,000 patients through this initiative. We would also like to urge other homeopaths to take up this initiative along with us every year." Watch Dr Mukesh Batra's message - http://bit.ly/WHDMessageDr Batra's runs over 160 Free Clinics across India to spread the goodness of homeopathy and also provides free treatment to partner NGO's - Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, Shepherd Widows Home, Mercy Old Age Home, Sandhya Home for the Aged, Little Sisters of Poor (Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai), Ek Prayaas and Kartar Aasra Home through its CSR arm Dr Batra's Foundation.To locate the nearest Dr Batra's clinic:Visit https://www.drbatras.com .Call on 9167791677 to book your appointment.About Dr Batra's With around 225 clinics across India, UK, UAE, Bahrain and Bangladesh, Dr Batra's is the world's largest chain of homeopathic clinics. With over 400 homeopathic experts working across the globe and having treated around 15 lakh patients, the brand was recently recognised as 'India's Most Trusted Brand 2017' by the International Brand Consulting Corporation, USA